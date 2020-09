Happ allowed one run on five hits and no walks while striking out five over five innings in Sunday's win against the Orioles. He didn't factor into the decision.

Both starters were quite effective Sunday, and Happ was unable to return to the win column as much of the Yankees' run production came late in the contest. The southpaw now has a 3.96 ERA and 30:13 K:BB over 36.1 innings this season. He should take the mound again on the road Saturday against the Red Sox.