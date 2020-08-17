Happ (1-1) allowed one run on three hits and two walks and struck out three in 5.2 innings to earn the win Sunday versus the Red Sox.

Happ essentially had his last scheduled start skipped after poor performance in his first two outings of the season. The extra time off served him well, with only a Kevin Pillar solo home run counting against Happ. The southpaw lowered his ERA to 6.39 with a 1.58 WHIP and six strikeouts in 12.2 innings this season. He'll face a slightly tougher challenge Friday against the Mets in his next start.