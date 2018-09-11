Happ (16-6) delivered six scoreless innings Monday to earn a win over the Twins, allowing six hits and no walks with three strikeouts.

Happ threw 67 percent of his pitches for strikes while throwing first-pitch strikes to 15 of 23 batters he faced. He scattered baserunners throughout the contest and allowed just two of them past first base. Happ has thrown the ball quite well of late, allowing two earned runs or fewer in five of his last six starts and providing quality starts in three of the last four. He's now won all six of his decisions since joining the Yanks and will look to continue his strong form next week against the Red Sox.