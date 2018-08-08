Happ (illness) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list to start Thursday against the Rangers, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Happ was diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease shortly after making his team debut July 29, resulting in the Yankees placing him on the DL. The Yankees initially expected him to be sidelined for the minimum amount of the time, but he ended up missing out on two turns through the rotation, with Chance Adams serving as Happ's most recent replacement Aug. 4. After Happ completed a bullpen session Tuesday without issue, he'll draw back into the rotation for the series opener, with Adams likely to be optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.