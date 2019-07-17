Happ will start Friday against the Rockies, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Happ was originally scheduled to start Thursday's series finale against the Rays, but a rain delay prompted the Yankees to switch up their pitching plans. In his lone start since the All-Star break, Happ allowed two runs while striking out five across 5.1 innings in a loss to the Blue Jays.

