Happ will likely be the starter in the Yankees' initial spring training contest against the Blue Jays on Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Though opening the spring training slate pales in comparison to starting on Opening Day, it does help Happ get a jump on solidifying his grasp on the fifth-starter role. The 37-year-old is currently penciled in to be a part of the Yankees' rotation but will need to perform reasonably well to maintain that spot over the entire season.