Happ will keep his spot in the starting rotation for the time being, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed after Wednesday's loss that Happ will "definitely" make his next scheduled start in spite of his recent struggles. Happ possesses a 10-8 record but it is accompanied by a dismal 5.58 ERA and 1.37 WHIP. He has been particularly ineffective since the All-Star break, posting a 6.86 ERA and 1.60 WHIP while serving up 11 home runs in 39.1 innings.