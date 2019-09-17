Play

Happ (biceps) is still hoping to start Thursday against the Angels, Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports reports.

Happ has been dealing with biceps tendinitis in recent weeks and received a cortisone shot Friday, though it doesn't appear as though he'll wind up missing a start. If he's able to pitch Thursday, he'll simply be pitching on two extra days of rest, as his previous start came last Thursday against the Tigers.

