Happ turned heads within the Yankees organization for his performance this spring, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Yankees vice president of baseball operations Tim Naehring raved about Happ's showing in Grapefruit League play in an interview with Meredith Marakovits of the YES Network on Wednesday. "Thought he picked up where he left off the last six or seven weeks of last season," Naehring said. "Thought he came in with what looked to be great laser focus, crisp stuff." The accolades are no surprise given Happ's numbers this spring: a 2-0 record, 1.38 ERA and 16:1 K:BB over 13 innings. The southpaw is a lock for a spot in the Yankees' rotation when the 2020 season gets underway.