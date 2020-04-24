Yankees' J.A. Happ: Stood out this spring
Happ turned heads within the Yankees organization for his performance this spring, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.
Yankees vice president of baseball operations Tim Naehring raved about Happ's showing in Grapefruit League play in an interview with Meredith Marakovits of the YES Network on Wednesday. "Thought he picked up where he left off the last six or seven weeks of last season," Naehring said. "Thought he came in with what looked to be great laser focus, crisp stuff." The accolades are no surprise given Happ's numbers this spring: a 2-0 record, 1.38 ERA and 16:1 K:BB over 13 innings. The southpaw is a lock for a spot in the Yankees' rotation when the 2020 season gets underway.
More News
-
Yankees' J.A. Happ: Hurls another solid outing•
-
Yankees' J.A. Happ: Continues strong spring•
-
Yankees' J.A. Happ: Starting Grapefruit League opener•
-
Yankees' J.A. Happ: Will open season as fifth starter•
-
Yankees' J.A. Happ: Strong effort as primary•
-
Yankees' J.A. Happ: Following opener Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Risers/fallers in a Florida/Arizona plan
Here are players who could be most impacted if the 2020 MLB season begins in spring training...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Pick German
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top questions about top prospects
From the relative value of a catcher like Joey Bart to Joe Ryan's eventual role with the Rays,...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Who are the most underdrafted players in Fantasy Baseball, according to ADP? Scott White's...
-
ADP Review: 12 overrated players
If you're paying up for power bats, you're doing it wrong. Scott White reveals some of the...