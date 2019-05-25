Yankees' J.A. Happ: Strikes out 10 in fourth win
Happ (4-3) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-3 victory over the Royals, giving up three runs on four hits over six innings while striking out 10.
Happ shut out the Royals until the sixth inning, but Whit Merrifield blasted a three-run homer to tie the score. The left-hander recovered to finish the inning before turning the game over to the Yankee bullpen after 82 pitches. The 36-year-old will carry a 5.09 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP and 50:13 K:BB through 58.1 innings into a tough matchup Thursday at home against the Red Sox.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...