Happ (4-3) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-3 victory over the Royals, giving up three runs on four hits over six innings while striking out 10.

Happ shut out the Royals until the sixth inning, but Whit Merrifield blasted a three-run homer to tie the score. The left-hander recovered to finish the inning before turning the game over to the Yankee bullpen after 82 pitches. The 36-year-old will carry a 5.09 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP and 50:13 K:BB through 58.1 innings into a tough matchup Thursday at home against the Red Sox.