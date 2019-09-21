Happ allowed two runs on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts across 5.1 innings during a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Friday.

His value continues to be limited because he doesn't often pitch past five innings, but Happ is on a hot streak as of late, posting a 1.61 ERA in his last four outings. He also has 29 strikeouts in the past 27 innings. Happ is 12-8 with a 5.01 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 134 strikeouts in 156.1 innings this season. He is scheduled to make his last regular season start at the Rays on Wednesday.