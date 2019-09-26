Happ didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Rays, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over five innings of relief while striking out six.

The veteran southpaw entered the game after opener Jonathan Loaisiga had coughed up a quick two runs in the first inning, and while Happ kept things close, the Yankees' offense was never able to solve Charlie Morton and the Tampa bullpen. Happ finishes up 2019 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 140:49 K:BB through 161.1 innings, and it's not yet clear what role he'll have in the team's postseason rotation plans.