Happ (1-2) allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 across 6.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Happ was a tough-luck loser, allowing only a two-run homer in the second inning to Jonathan Davis. He was dominant otherwise, limiting the Blue Jays to just one other extra-base hit in the outing. It was by far a season-best strikeout total for Happ, doubling his next best mark. After struggling early on this season, Happ has now lowered his ERA to a respectable 4.31 mark across 31.1 innings -- though he has handed out 13 free passes. He's currently lined up to draw his next start Sunday against Baltimore.