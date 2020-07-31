Happ allowed four earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two across four innings Thursday against the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision.

Happ was hit hard early in the game, as he allowed a pair of two-run home runs in the first two innings. He did settle in from there, retiring six of the last seven batters he faced. Notably, Happ threw 69 pitches, so if he can work more effectively, he may be able to work deeper into his next start. He currently lines up for another outing against the Orioles on Tuesday.