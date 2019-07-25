Happ lasted 3.1 innings and did not factor into the decision during Wednesday's 10-7 win over the Twins, surrendering six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three.

Happ pitched at least five innings in each of his last three starts but could not go the distance against a volatile Twins lineup. The southpaw gave up two home runs, including a two-run homer to Eddie Rosario in the first inning and a solo shot to Marwin Gonzales in the fourth. Luckily, the Yankees offense provided enough run support to pull ahead and win the contest, 10-7. Through 20 starts, Happ owns a lackluster 5.23 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 87:27 KK:B. He'll take on the Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.