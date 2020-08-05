Happ (0-1) took the loss in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Phillies after allowing four runs on three hits with one strikeout and six walks over three innings.

The veteran southpaw struggled with his control from the beginning Wednesday, issuing two walks during the opening frame and throwing only 32 of his 66 pitches for strikes. Happ has now allowed eight runs through his first two starts of the season while covering only seven innings. He lines up for his next start Tuesday in Atlanta, assuming he retains his spot in the Yankees' rotation.