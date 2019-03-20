Yankees' J.A. Happ: Struggling in spring training
Happ has posted a 7.94 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP with 12 strikeouts and one walk in Grapefruit League play this spring.
The left-hander has been serving up long balls at an alarming clip, with six to his name to lead to 10 earned runs in his 11.1 innings of work in the Grapefruit League. The 12:1 K:BB is a solid number, however, and he posted an excellent 2.69 ERA over 11 starts after arriving to the Yankees via trade last season, giving hope that the veteran will right the ship once the season gets underway.
