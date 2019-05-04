Happ (1-3) took the loss after allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk over 5.2 innings in a 7-3 defeat by the Twins on Saturday. He struck out three.

Happ was reached for a two-run homer by Mitch Garver in the third inning and a solo homer by C.J. Cron in the sixth and departed with a 4-0 deficit. For the season, the 36-year-old has a rather disappointing 4.93 ERA and 1.28 WHIP. He will look to improve upon those marks in his next start, now scheduled for Thursday at home versus the Mariners.

