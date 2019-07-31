Yankees' J.A. Happ: Takes loss in quality start
Happ (8-6) was handed the loss Tuesday against the Diamondbacks after giving up three runs on eight hits over six innings. He struck out two and walked one.
Happ allowed one run in the first inning and two runs in the fourth but overall was able to keep the Yankees within striking distance, though the offense was unable to take him off the hook for the loss. It's the first time the veteran left-hander has completed six frames since June 6, a stretch of seven starts. Happ has a 5.19 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 89:28 K:BB through 109.1 innings and lines up to pitch Sunday versus the Red Sox.
