Happ (7-5) allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The 36-year-old has now dropped two consecutive decisions since winning six straight decisions from May 9 to June 18. That streak of wins ended with a thud, as the Astros hung an eight-spot on Happ in his final start of June. Thankfully he doesn't have to face Houston every start. Happ lines up to pitch against Tampa Bay next week, and he's had the Rays' number over the past two seasons (1.93 ERA).