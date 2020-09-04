Happ allowed four earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four across five innings Thursday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Happ allowed only a solo home run through three innings, surrendering three hits in the process. However, he was hit hard in the fourth frame, permitting five hits and three earned runs. Entering Thursday's contest, Happ had surrendered only one earned run in his past two outings -- spanning 13 innings. He now has a 4.68 ERA through five starts to go along with a 15:11 K:BB. Happ is in line to take his next turn through the rotation Tuesday at Toronto.