Happ tossed six shutout innings while allowing one hit and four walks with five strikeouts while taking a no-decision against the Athletics on Sunday.

The left-hander struggled with control again, but it didn't hurt him in this outing although it wasn't enough for a win, as the Yankees and Athletics were still scoreless when Happ departed. This was the first time Happ took a no-decision since July 24, but don't mistake that for Happ pitching well. Even with six shutout innings Sunday, Happ owns a 5.72 ERA in his last seven outings. Overall, he is 11-8 with a 5.34 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 117 strikeouts in 140 innings this season. Happ will pitch at the Red Sox in his next outing Saturday.