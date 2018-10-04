Happ will take the hill for Game 1 of the ALDS against Boston on Friday.

After Luis Severino pitched the AL Wild Card Game versus Oakland on Wednesday, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see Happ get the call for the series opener, especially given his past success against the Red Sox. Since joining the Yankees prior to the trade deadline in July, Happ has posted a 2.69 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 63 strikeouts in 63.2 innings. He will match up with Chris Sale for Game 1 of the best-of-five series.