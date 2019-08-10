Happ (9-7) allowed six runs on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts across five innings while taking the loss against the Blue Jays on Friday.

Homers have been a real issue for Happ lately, as he's allowed nine long balls in his last 25 frames. Somehow, he's won twice during that stretch, but that's unsustainable. Happ is putting together a disappointing season with a 5.48 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 95 strikeouts in 120 innings. He will look to rebound at home against the Orioles on Wednesday.