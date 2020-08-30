Happ tossed a scoreless outing while giving up just three hits and striking out five across 7.1 innings Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Happ was in a groove Saturday as he tossed 64 of his 90 pitches for strikes and did not walk a batter for the first time this season. The southpaw had a rocky start to the season as he got lit up for eight runs across seven innings in his first two starts but has turned things around with just one run allowed in his last two starts. Happ is lined up to start against the Mets again Thursday as he will look to replicate the dominant performance he just had.