Yankees' J.A. Happ: Walks four in no-decision
Happ did not factor into the decision in Thursday's loss to the White Sox, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two through five innings.
Happ looked solid until the fourth inning when he loaded the bases on a single and a pair of walks. It was the first time all year that Happ pitched with the bases loaded. Despite throwing nine straight balls, the 36-year-old managed to work his way out of the jam without any damage. Unfortunately, the White Sox got to Happ again in the fifth. The lefty gave up a leadoff walk to Yolmer Sanchez, then allowed a single to Ryan Cordell and an RBI double to Leury Garcia. Tim Anderson then crushed a three-run, 416-foot homer to even the score, 4-4. The long ball has proven to be Happ's nemesis, and Thursday was no exception. He'll carry a 4.68 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 61:19 K:BB into a Tuesday showdown with Tampa Bay.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...