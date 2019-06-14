Happ did not factor into the decision in Thursday's loss to the White Sox, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two through five innings.

Happ looked solid until the fourth inning when he loaded the bases on a single and a pair of walks. It was the first time all year that Happ pitched with the bases loaded. Despite throwing nine straight balls, the 36-year-old managed to work his way out of the jam without any damage. Unfortunately, the White Sox got to Happ again in the fifth. The lefty gave up a leadoff walk to Yolmer Sanchez, then allowed a single to Ryan Cordell and an RBI double to Leury Garcia. Tim Anderson then crushed a three-run, 416-foot homer to even the score, 4-4. The long ball has proven to be Happ's nemesis, and Thursday was no exception. He'll carry a 4.68 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 61:19 K:BB into a Tuesday showdown with Tampa Bay.