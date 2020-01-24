Happ will begin the 2020 season as New York's fifth starter, YES Network reports.

Happ started 30 games for the Yankees a season ago, posting a 4.91 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with a 140:49 K:BB across 161.1 frames. While he'll open the year as part of the rotation, he'll need to prove as the season unfolds that he belongs in that role after struggling for much of the 2019 campaign.