Happ won't make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Phillies after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

With several Marlins players and coaches testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend when the team played in Philadelphia, both the Yankees and Phillies are understandably reluctant to play at Citizens Bank Park. On the heels of the second straight postponement in Philadelphia, the Yankees have returned to the Bronx, where they are expected to host the Phillies for the remaining two games of the home-and-home series. Unless the Yankees choose to reorder their rotation following the back-to-back postponements, Happ is projected to make his first start of the season Wednesday.