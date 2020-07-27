Happ won't make his scheduled start Monday against the Phillies after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The postponement comes after the Marlins had 12 players and two coaches test positive for COVID-19 within the last few days while the club played a three-game season-opening series in Philadelphia, per Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com. Since the Yankees would have had to use the visiting clubhouse at Citizens Bank Ballpark that the Marlins recently occupied, the game will be postponed Monday as the two teams explore alternative plans for the four-game series.