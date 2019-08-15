Happ (10-7) allowed two runs on six hits with three walks and six strikeouts across five innings while earning a victory against the Orioles on Wednesday.

While he did hand out three more free passes, Happ kept the ball in the park, which he had done only one other time since the All-Star break before Wednesday. Before this outing, Happ had allowed nine homers in his last five starts. If he can keep the ball in the park, Happ could begin to pull himself out the hole he dug himself into this season. While he has a winning record, Happ owns a 5.40 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 125 innings this season. He will pitch next at the Athletics on Wednesday.