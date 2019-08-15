Yankees' J.A. Happ: Yields zero homers in win
Happ (10-7) allowed two runs on six hits with three walks and six strikeouts across five innings while earning a victory against the Orioles on Wednesday.
While he did hand out three more free passes, Happ kept the ball in the park, which he had done only one other time since the All-Star break before Wednesday. Before this outing, Happ had allowed nine homers in his last five starts. If he can keep the ball in the park, Happ could begin to pull himself out the hole he dug himself into this season. While he has a winning record, Happ owns a 5.40 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 125 innings this season. He will pitch next at the Athletics on Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...