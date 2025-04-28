Escarra went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in the Yankees 5-1 win over the Blue Jays in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Escarra started in Sunday's nightcap after Austin Wells served behind home plate in Game 1. Escarra extended the Yankees' lead to three runs in the sixth inning on an RBI single to right field, and he followed that up with his first major-league home run in the eighth. Escarra has gone 5-for-25 with three walks, two runs scored, home home run and two RBI this season.