The Yankees optioned Escarra to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

The move will make room on the 26-man roster for Austin Slater, whom the Yankees acquired from the White Sox. Escarra has appeared in 39 games for the Yankees this season and is slashing .205/.299/.337 with one steal, two home runs and 10 RBI across 97 plate appearances. With Escarra down in Triple-A, Ben Rice will serve as the Yankees' primary backstop behind Austin Wells.