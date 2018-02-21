Yankees' Jabari Blash: Designated for assignment Tuesday
Blash was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Tuesday.
The Yankees acquired Brandon Drury on Tuesday, so designating Blash for assignment was a procedural move to make room for Drury on the 25-man roster. Prior to this move, Blash wasn't expected to see much time in New York's lineup due to the team's depth across the outfield. Over 61 games with the Padres last season, Blash hit .213/.333/.341 with five home runs.
