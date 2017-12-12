Yankees' Jabari Blash: Traded to Yankees
Blash was traded to the Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for Chase Headley and Bryan Mitchell, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
It would not be surprising if Blash were designated for assignment at some point this offseason, as this was a straight salary dump for the Yankees. The 28-year-old outfielder has huge raw power, but can't hit big-league pitching (.200 average, 35.8 percent strikeout rate in 279 plate appearances). To make matters worse, he now finds himself in the organization with the most outfield depth in baseball, so he has very little shot of getting to the majors with the Yankees.
