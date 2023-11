The Brewers traded Avina to the Yankees on Friday alongside Brian Sanchez in exchange for Jake Bauers.

Avina spent all of 2023 with the Brewers' Single-A affiliate, where he slashed .233/.373/.442 with 14 homers and 50 RBI. The 20-year-old outfield prospect has plenty of potential and has demonstrated a knack for drawing walks, but it will take a couple more years of developing in the Yankees' farm system before he makes an impact with the big-league team.