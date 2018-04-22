The Yankees designated Peterson for assignment Sunday.

Peterson's removal from the 40-man roster cleared a spot for long reliever David Hale, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move. It's the second time in two weeks that Peterson has been designated for assignment by the Yankees, with the club having previously re-signed the versatile 27-year-old after he went unclaimed off waivers. If no team expresses interest in adding Peterson to their 40-man roster, he'll likely remain in the organization and report to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.