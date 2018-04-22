Yankees' Jace Peterson: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Yankees designated Peterson for assignment Sunday.
Peterson's removal from the 40-man roster cleared a spot for long reliever David Hale, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move. It's the second time in two weeks that Peterson has been designated for assignment by the Yankees, with the club having previously re-signed the versatile 27-year-old after he went unclaimed off waivers. If no team expresses interest in adding Peterson to their 40-man roster, he'll likely remain in the organization and report to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
More News
-
Yankees' Jace Peterson: Re-signs with Yankees•
-
Jace Peterson: To become free agent•
-
Yankees' Jace Peterson: Designated for assignment Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Jace Peterson: Gets second straight start•
-
Yankees' Jace Peterson: Contract selected from Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Jace Peterson: Inks minors deal with Yankees•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...