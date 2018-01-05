Peterson signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Friday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Atlanta declined to tender Peterson a contract for this upcoming season, and now the 27-year-old will look to latch on with the Yankees on this minor-league deal. He played in 89 big-league games last year, slashing .215/.318/.317 with two home runs and 17 RBI. He will likely begin the year in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre due to the overload of talent in the Yankees' outfield, but should serve as reliable depth for the club in 2018.

