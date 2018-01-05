Yankees' Jace Peterson: Inks minors deal with Yankees
Peterson signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Friday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Atlanta declined to tender Peterson a contract for this upcoming season, and now the 27-year-old will look to latch on with the Yankees on this minor-league deal. He played in 89 big-league games last year, slashing .215/.318/.317 with two home runs and 17 RBI. He will likely begin the year in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre due to the overload of talent in the Yankees' outfield, but should serve as reliable depth for the club in 2018.
More News
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...