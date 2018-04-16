Peterson signed a major-league contract with the Yankees on Monday.

Peterson is set to rejoin the Yankees after being designated for assignment by the team last week and subsequently electing to become a free agent. He is expected to be with the Yankees for their two-game series against the Marlins which starts Monday. The 27-year-old, who went 3-for-9 in two games with the Yankees earlier in the year, will occupy a bench role during his time with the big club.