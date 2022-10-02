site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jacob Barnes: Demoted by Yanks
Oct 2, 2022
Barnes was designated for assignment Sunday.
This move clears a spot on the active roster for Chi Chi Gonzalez, who is starting Sunday. Barnes had just been called up Saturday and struck out two in 1.2 scoreless frames in his final appearance of the season.
