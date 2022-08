Barnes signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Tuesday and will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Barnes opened the season with Detroit and posted a 6.10 ERA in 20.2 frames before being cut loose in mid-June. The right-hander has spent time in the minors with the Tigers and Mariners over the past couple months and will now receive an opportunity with the Yankees.