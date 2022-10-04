site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jacob Barnes: Outrighted to Triple-A
Barnes was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
Barnes was designated for assignment Sunday and passed through waivers unclaimed. The 32-year-old owns a 5.64 ERA in 22.1 innings this season and a 6.37 ERA across the last four years.
