Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Arrival delayed by foot issue

Ellsbury isn't expected to report to spring training until March due to problems with his plantar fascia, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

While Ellsbury is said to be completely past the hip injury that hampered him last season, a new issue appears to have cropped up. It's unclear how severe the issue is or whether or not it will put Ellsbury's status for Opening Day in jeopardy. Even if he is healthy, Ellsbury will likely be merely the fourth outfielder.