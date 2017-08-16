Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Back in leadoff role Wednesday
Ellsbury will start in center field and lead off Wednesday against the Mets.
A night after hitting seventh, Ellsbury will jump six spots in the order to set the table for the Yankees with Brett Gardner receiving the evening off to rest. Manager Joe Girardi has been rotating in a number of different players at designated hitter of late with Matt Holliday (back) on the disabled list, but it appears that Ellsbury could be the main beneficiary of the shuffling of the lineup more often than not. Ellsbury will be making his sixth start in eight games Wednesday.
More News
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Benched for second straight game•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Hits fifth home run in loss•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Features in leadoff role Monday•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: No longer an everyday player•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Hits bench Saturday•
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...