Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Back in leadoff role Wednesday

Ellsbury will start in center field and lead off Wednesday against the Mets.

A night after hitting seventh, Ellsbury will jump six spots in the order to set the table for the Yankees with Brett Gardner receiving the evening off to rest. Manager Joe Girardi has been rotating in a number of different players at designated hitter of late with Matt Holliday (back) on the disabled list, but it appears that Ellsbury could be the main beneficiary of the shuffling of the lineup more often than not. Ellsbury will be making his sixth start in eight games Wednesday.