Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Begins to swing bat
Ellsbury (oblique) has begun to swing a bat, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Ellsbury has been sidelined by the injury for the last week. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said it's too early to tell if Ellsbury will be ready for Opening Day.
