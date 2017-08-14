Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Benched for second straight game

Ellsbury is out of the lineup Monday against the Mets, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.

Though the Yankees recently swapped one regular (Aaron Hicks) from the disabled list for another (Clint Frazier), it appears it won't be enough to keep Ellsbury in the lineup as frequently as he had been while Hicks was sidelined. Ellsbury has hit just .164 since the All-Star break and may have to settle for only a few starts per week while the Yankees turn to a number of options to fill the open void at designated hitter created by Matt Holliday's (back) placement on the DL.