Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Benched for second straight game
Ellsbury is out of the lineup Monday against the Mets, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.
Though the Yankees recently swapped one regular (Aaron Hicks) from the disabled list for another (Clint Frazier), it appears it won't be enough to keep Ellsbury in the lineup as frequently as he had been while Hicks was sidelined. Ellsbury has hit just .164 since the All-Star break and may have to settle for only a few starts per week while the Yankees turn to a number of options to fill the open void at designated hitter created by Matt Holliday's (back) placement on the DL.
More News
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Hits fifth home run in loss•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Features in leadoff role Monday•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: No longer an everyday player•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Hits bench Saturday•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Rides pine Friday•
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...