Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Could return Thursday
Ellsbury (oblique) will be eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list prior to Thursday's game against Baltimore, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
General manager Brian Cashman said that Ellsbury has been receiving at-bats in minor-league games in Tampa but has not played a full nine innings or appeared in back-to-back days at this point. Cashman also admitted that the club is speeding up Ellsbury's timeline now that Aaron Hicks (ribs) also landed on the disabled list. There will likely be a definitive answer to Ellsbury's return date early next week since it was expected that the center fielder would remain sidelined until mid-April when he was placed on the DL prior to Opening Day.
