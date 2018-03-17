Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Could return to Grapefruit action Tuesday
Ellsbury (oblique) could return to Grapefruit League play Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
An oblique strain has kept Ellsbury on the shelf for all of March, but he was able to take batting practice with no issues Saturday and is nearing a return to game action. It's still unclear if he'll have enough time to get up to speed before Opening Day, but his status should clear up as he continues to ramp up his activity in the coming weeks.
More News
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: May not be ready for Opening Day•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Begins to swing bat•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: May resume running this weekend•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Suffers mild oblique strain•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Side injury not serious•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Dealing with side tightness•
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....