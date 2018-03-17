Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Could return to Grapefruit action Tuesday

Ellsbury (oblique) could return to Grapefruit League play Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

An oblique strain has kept Ellsbury on the shelf for all of March, but he was able to take batting practice with no issues Saturday and is nearing a return to game action. It's still unclear if he'll have enough time to get up to speed before Opening Day, but his status should clear up as he continues to ramp up his activity in the coming weeks.