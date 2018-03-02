Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Dealing with side tightness
Ellsbury was scratched from Friday's lineup with tightness in his side and will be evaluated by doctors, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Ellsbury was entering camp as the fourth outfielder, so his fantasy appeal was already limited, and now it sounds like he could miss time with what could be an oblique injury. Prospect Estevan Florial is starting in center field in place of the injured veteran.
More News
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Entering spring as fourth outfielder•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Not starting Sunday•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Stays hot in win•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Starting Sunday, could see regular at-bats•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Playing time on decline•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Back in leadoff role Wednesday•
-
Spring Takes: Harvey, Andujar impress
Our Scott White discusses an encouraging first outing for forgotten man Matt Harvey and some...
-
Duda limits Royals sleepers
The Kansas City Royals added Lucas Duda to the lineup, which might make their offense slightly...
-
Podcast: How to draft outfielders
Taking a broad look at the outfield position with our overall strategies, some players we love...
-
20-team Dynasty Draft Results
Check out the results of a deep, keep-forever dynasty draft with industry experts.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...