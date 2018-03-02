Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Dealing with side tightness

Ellsbury was scratched from Friday's lineup with tightness in his side and will be evaluated by doctors, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Ellsbury was entering camp as the fourth outfielder, so his fantasy appeal was already limited, and now it sounds like he could miss time with what could be an oblique injury. Prospect Estevan Florial is starting in center field in place of the injured veteran.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories