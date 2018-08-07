Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Done for season after hip surgery

Ellsbury underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his left hip Monday.

The surgery, which was performed to a repair a torn labrum, carries a recovery time of six months, which will definitively rule Ellsbury out for the season but leave him ready to go in time for spring training next year. The veteran outfielder will end up not appearing in a single game this season.

