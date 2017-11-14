Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Entering spring as fourth outfielder
General manager Brian Cashman said Ellsbury will likely be the Yankees' fourth outfielder next season, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Cashman said Ellbsbury will still compete for an outfield spot, but that the team is basically set on starting Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge from left to right across the outfield. This isn't all too surprising, as Ellsbury didn't start a single postseason game in the outfield. The 34-year-old was still effective last season, hitting .264/.348/.402 with seven homers and 22 stolen bases in 112 games, and could earn a starting job elsewhere if he decides to waive his no-trade clause.
